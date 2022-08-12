LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Baton Rogue-based burger chain founded by Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux founder Brandon Landry and backed by Drew Brees is making its way to Lafayette.

Smalls Sliders announced their expansion on Facebook with a simple statement: “See you soon, Lafayette!”

The burger chain’s simple concept focuses on premium cheeseburger sliders and cooks every meal to order.

With only four combination options, smalls sliders offer one, two, three, or four slider combos with a drink and fries. That’s not all though, they also offer fry dips like queso and ‘smauce’ and various milkshake options.

As of now, the chain has two locations in Baton Rouge, and one in Shreveport and Thibodaux. Along with the new location in Lafayette, the chain also plans on expanding into Slidell and Prairieville.

According to Developing Lafayette, it is too early to estimate when the Lafayette location will open, however, it will be located near Ambassador Town Center between Kaliste Saloom Rd. and Verot School Rd