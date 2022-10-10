SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A $2.58 million resurfacing and widening project in Scott has begun, the Louisiana Department of Transportation (DOTD) announced today.

The project is on Hwy. 93 from U.S. 90 (Cameron Street) to its intersection with Benoit Patin Road.

The six-month project includes the following:

New drainage structures

Milling asphaltic concrete

Pavement patching

Base stabilization

Asphalt overlay

Striping

According to the DOTD, work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work began in Sept., and will go through March 2023.

Intermittent lane closures will be required, but the road will be open to regular traffic with a 10 ft. lane restriction on oversized loads.

DOTD urges drivers to drive with caution through the construction site and be aware of work crews and their equipment.