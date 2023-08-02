LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — 57 Seconds; a film developed in Lafayette starring well-known actors Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson releases its trailer.

The film is set to release in theatres and digital on Sept 29, and is about when a tech blogger lands an interview with a tech guru and stops an attack on him, he finds a mysterious ring that takes him back 57 seconds into the past.

Developed back in April 2022, the film is finally gearing up for its release. The making of the film took part in and around areas of Lafayette and used local film crews for the duration of its production.

57 Seconds is considered to be a sci-fi thriller and has a current Motion Picture Rating of R.

The trailer for the film can be viewed here.