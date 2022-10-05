LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday after conducting a traffic stop.

Randy Page, 41, was arrested Wednesday after being stopped by Duson Police Department during a traffic stop.

After the stop, Page led police on a short vehicle pursuit which led Lafayette Sheriff’s Office to get involved.

Page was initially stopped due to a stolen vehicle, but once police made contact with him, probable cause to search the vehicle was established.

During their search, police discovered more than 57 pounds of Marijuana and other illegal narcotics.

Page was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an Officer, possession with the intent to distribute (PWITD) marijuana, PWITD MDMA and possession of drug paraphernalia, stated police.

Page was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.