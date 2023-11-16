LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A jury unanimously found 40-year-old Brian James Noel guilty of distribution of crystal methampetamine Thursday, according to District Attorney Don Landry.
Authorities said, on May 5, 2022, they saw Noel engaging in a drug transaction on Moss Street in the parking lot of a Lafayette business. Noel was then arrested and bonded out on the distribution charge, but he was later arrested a second time, while out on bond, and charged with second degree battery and resisting arrest.
At a hearing on Oct. 23, a judge revoked Noel’s bond placed him in custody, awaiting his trial date.
“Crystal meth is a very dangerous drug, and this jury verdict sends a clear message to the community that anyone selling this to people in Acadiana will be sent to prison. In addition, because he is a repeat offender, my office will take the steps necessary to file a habitual offender bill and have the Court sentence Mr. Noel to a lengthy prison sentence. We do not want to see any more people in our community die from this drug,” Landry said.
An investigation before Noel’s sentencing was requested. After that, a sentencing date will be determined with the sentencing range being one to 10 years in prison, according to Landry.
State prosecutor Chase Edwards said he will file a habitual offender bill of information before the sentencing date, which could put Noel at risk of a longer sentence as a repeat offender, according to Landry.
Noel’s previous convictions include: false imprisonment armed with a dangerous weapon, stalking, simple robbery, violation of protective order and resisting a police officer with force or violence.
