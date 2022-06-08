LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Sky High, a nonprofit founded by Abbeville native Brittany Franklin, held its 15th annual Lafayette Golf Tournament and Banquet last month to raise money to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House, among other organizations to aid the fight against childhood cancer. A total of $365,000 was raised.

The tournament was on May 19, followed by a crawfish boil, awards ceremony, raffles, and live music. The banquet was held the following day and included a silent auction, dinner, and guest speaker Jenee Bourgeois, whose daughter is a childhood cancer survivor.

Forest Moodie & Christl Mafouz



Brittany Franklin, Tressie Ham, & Hollie Citron Images provided by Karen Henry via the PR Boutique

Sky High raises funds to support kids going through cancer treatments or facing other life-threatening conditions. Since 2007, the organization has been supporting leading hospitals and research centers to help close the gap in childhood cancer rates.