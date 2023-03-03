LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Get ready to laugh until it helps at the 32nd annual Cajun Comic Relief. Every year, Cajun Comic relief fills Angelle Hall on ULL’s campus for one night only. Each year, the proceeds go to a nonprofit organization. This year, Love of People organization will benefit.

The event will have live music from Whiskey Bay Rovers, Ragin’ Blues Band, and Lee Allen Zeno. The highlight of the night will be the comedy. The line up includes: Ed Ry, Sam Joubert, and Ragin’ Cajun John Morgan.

Everyone’s favorite part of the night is the Funniest Mayor Competition. This year’s competitors will be Crowley Mayor Chad Monceaux, Baldwin Mayor Pro-temp Dawn Lanceslin, Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr., Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Scott Mayor Jan Scott-Richard, and Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Comic Relief will begin at 5:30 p.m. News 10’s Gerald Gruenig will be hosting the event. Tickets are $30 on Eventbrite. 20% of the proceeds will go to Love of People.