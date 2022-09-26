LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – United Way of Acadiana has announced its selection of 2022 Women who mean business honorees.

10 out of 60 women have been chosen as finalists from United Way of Acadiana’s service areas of Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.

The women will be recognized during an in-person ceremony at La Pavillon, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road, at 7:00 pm on Oct. 19, 2022.

Tickets and tables can be purchased at the United Way website.

Ezora Proctor, longtime educator and member of Crowley City Council, is this year’s Trailblazer Award honoree. The Trailblazer Award was created to showcase retired or semi-retired women who helped pave the way for others.

The other nominees are: