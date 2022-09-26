LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – United Way of Acadiana has announced its selection of 2022 Women who mean business honorees.
10 out of 60 women have been chosen as finalists from United Way of Acadiana’s service areas of Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
The women will be recognized during an in-person ceremony at La Pavillon, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road, at 7:00 pm on Oct. 19, 2022.
Tickets and tables can be purchased at the United Way website.
Ezora Proctor, longtime educator and member of Crowley City Council, is this year’s Trailblazer Award honoree. The Trailblazer Award was created to showcase retired or semi-retired women who helped pave the way for others.
The other nominees are:
- Angela Goodwin, principal of Eden Park Elementary School in Abbeville
- Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Assocation and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited
- Terry Broussard, city councilwoman, City of Abbeville
- Conni Castille, filmmaker
- Dianna Rae High, owner of Dianna Rae Jewelry
- Dr. Madeleine Groth, owner and dentist, Madeline Groth DDS
- Karen King, U.S. attorney
- Lana Fontenot, vice chancellor of institutional advancement and external relations, South Louisiana Community College
- Leslie Turk, managing editor, The Current
- Tina Shelvin Bingham, community development director, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity.