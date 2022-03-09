LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — KLFY is proud to be a sponsor of the 2022 Duck Derby, set for 3 p.m., April 9 at Moncus Park in Lafayette benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank.
Rubber ducks can be purchased for the event starting at $5 per duck. Ducks can also be purchased in packs of six, 12 and 25.
The following prizes can be won:
- Grand Prize – $5,000!
- 2nd Prize – Allure Enhancement $1,000 Gift Card
- 3rd Prize – City Club at River Ranch, Two-night stay at The Carriage House Hotel
- 4th Prize – Raising Cane’s for a Year
- 5th Prize – Lafayette Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, Dr. Kim Drew – Consultation with Botox treatment & Silk Peel
- 6th Prize – Nunu’s Youngsville, $250 Gift Card
- 7th Prize – Surge Entertainment, Birthday Party for 10
- 8th Prize – Janeen Elaine Photography, Family Photo Session
- 9th Prize – Caroline & Company, Julie Vos Stack Bracelets
- 10th Prize – Tula Tacos + Amigos, Gift Card
- 11th Prize – Paul’s Jewelry – Mignon Faget Bracelets
Winners do not need to be present at the event on April 9 to win.
If you would like to support Second Harvest as a sponsor or prize donor for this fun event, please contact Beth Guidry at bguidry@secondharvest.org.