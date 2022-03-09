LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — KLFY is proud to be a sponsor of the 2022 Duck Derby, set for 3 p.m., April 9 at Moncus Park in Lafayette benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank.

Rubber ducks can be purchased for the event starting at $5 per duck. Ducks can also be purchased in packs of six, 12 and 25.

The following prizes can be won:

Winners do not need to be present at the event on April 9 to win.

If you would like to support Second Harvest as a sponsor or prize donor for this fun event, please contact Beth Guidry at bguidry@secondharvest.org.