YOUNGSVILLE, La (KLFY) – Youngsville Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a juvenile during a fight early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Rickey Bourdreaux said that officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the 900 block of Young Street just after midnight.

The Chief explains there was a physical altercation between several males who reside outside of the city.

During the fight, a juvenile was cut on the right inner-bicep cutting his brachial artery.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital.

The chief confirms the unnamed victim underwent surgery and is listed in critical condition.

Police arrested 20-year-old Trent James Hypolite of New Iberia.

Hypolite is charged with attempted second degree murder, and aggravated battery with a weapon for an unrelated incident.