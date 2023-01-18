LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old suffered gunshot injuries during an incident Wednesday night in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police have confirmed that the double shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Moss Street near East Alexander.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the teens were transported to a local hospital and are currently listed in stable condition.

She said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the victims were in a parking lot when a verbal altercation happened between the victims and occupants of an unknown vehicle.

One person inside the vehicle began firing in the direction of the victims striking them both, before fleeing the area in an unknown direction, Green said.

Anyone with information should contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.