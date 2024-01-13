BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– An 18-year-old lost his life Saturday as a result of a shooting in Broussard.
The Broussard Police Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Leisure Field Drive around 7:29 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive man.
When they arrived, they discovered that Paul Bernard Jr., the victim, sustained a gunshot wound and died.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact BPD at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.
This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.
