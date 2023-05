LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An 18-wheeler was on fire on 200 North I-49, which resulted in a fatality, according to Lafayette Police.

Police said the 18-wheeler collided with an un-occupied abandoned vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the 18-wheeler died as a result.

I-49 northbound between East Pont des Mouton Road and Gloria Switch Road is closed, according to DOTD.

Information is limited at this time, more will be updated when released.