LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A major accident has been reported on I-49 at Pont Des Mouton Road.

At 4:31 p.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle accident that occurred on I-49 near Pont Des Mouton Road. The accident involved an 18-wheeler, SUV and truck.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the 18-wheeler struck the SUV from behind. This resulted in the SUV being pushed into the truck.

The 18-wheeler flipped onto the southbound frontage road as a result of the accident and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver is listed in stable condition.

As of 5:22 p.m., all lanes of I-49 are open, but traffic is reported to be moving slow. The southbound frontage road is currently closed until the 18-wheeler is removed.

The drivers of the SUV and truck did not sustain major injuries and no fatalities have been reported.