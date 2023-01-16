UPDATE, 1/16/23, 9:15 A.M.: According to Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette Police, the crash happened in the 700 block of E. Verot School Rd. around 7 a.m. The 18-wheeler involved approached the railroad tracks at the intersection of E. Verot School and Hwy. 90. The truck attempted to cross the tracks before the train made it to the intersection, causing the crossing guards to get struck in the truck.

The train collided with the truck. No injuries have been reported. Lafayette Police are asking people to avoid the intersection of Verot School Rd at Hwy. 90 and find an alternative route. The intersection will be closed until further notice.

ORIGINAL, 1/16/23, 8:41 A.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A train crashed into an 18-wheeler at a railroad crossing in Lafayette Monday morning, authorities said.

Reports started to come in around 7 a.m. of a crash on Verot School Road near Hwy. 90.

As of now, the condition of those involved in the crash is unknown. The cause of the crash is unknown.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.