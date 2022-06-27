LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police arrested a 16-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on S. Sterling Street last week.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting that happened last Tuesday, June 21. The juvenile was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

A 15-year-old was found unresponsive at the scene. Life-saving measures were taken until an ambulance arrived and transported the victim to a hospital, but the victim died. His family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.