LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –The District Attorney for 15th Judicial District has suspended its contract with a pre-trial diversion consultant.

Dusty Guidry, a contract employee in the DA’s office, is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an FBI investigation into the pre-trial diversion program.

District Attorney Don Landry confirmed the news Thursday with KLFY.

Guidry’s consulting firm, DJG Consulting of Acadiana, provides provides tailored, data-driven resources and rehabilitative programming for justice-involved individuals of the court.

State records show Guidry listed as the sole agent and manager of DJG Consulting.

He has been in the news previously.

In late December, he was arrested on drug-related charges in St. Martin Parish.

Those charges included distribution, possession with intent to distribute, prohibited acts, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and manufacture of illegal substances.

At this time of his arrest, he was the Director of pre-trial intervention services for the 19th JDC in Baton Rouge.

He later resigned from the position.