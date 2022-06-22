LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A 15-year-old is dead after an incident on S. Sterling St. in Lafayette turned deadly Tuesday night, according to police.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green reported that responders were on the scene of the shooting around 10:40 p.m., Tuesday, June 21. They found the 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. While life-saving measures were attempted, the teen ultimately died at a local hospital.

The incident marks the fourth teen murder this month in Acadiana and the 10th person under 18 to be murdered this year.

“Investigators are actively working the case,” said Green. “As more information is received, updates will be sent out. Lafayette Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact us or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.”