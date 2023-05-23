LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An unidentified juvenile was the victim of a shooting Tuesday evening, Lafayette Police said.

Lafayette Police responded shortly after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Louisiana Avenue near Tenth Street in reference to a report of a shooting in progress, authorities said. When officers arrived, they located a male juvenile victim, 14 years of age, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim was found in a vehicle riddled with bullets at a store on East Simcoe Street, just blocks away from where the gunfire rang out, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for non life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Currently, there is no available suspect information. The Lafayette Police Department is encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information to provide, to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crimestoppers at 337-232-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous.