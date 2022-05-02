LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -A 14-year-old is listed in critical condition after being found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Monday morning, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

The victim was found in a lot in the 800 block of Gilman Road at about 7:47 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds, according to LPD. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was stabilized. He was then transported to New Orleans for treatment, where he is listed in critical condition.

This is an active investigation. Lafayette Police Department is asking if anyone has any information about this case to contact them or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.