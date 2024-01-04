LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A fire at the Santa Rosa Apartment Complex early Thursday morning left several families displaced and killed a dog, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

Multiple firefighters were dispatched at 2:13 a.m. to the apartment fire, and once they arrived, they saw flames stemming from an upstairs unit.

The fire spread to a nearby unit, and fire responders quickly saved two people from their smoky apartment. Fire officials said both units sustained a significant amount of fire damage.

One dog died in the fire, according to fire officials. In total, eight apartments had some level of fire damage, but only four of the units were occupied. In all, 14 people are now without adequate living spaces as a result of the fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The occupant who reported the incident said she had a pot of grease on the top range, and after going into another room, she noticed a burning odor and saw the fire in the kitchen.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Latest Posts