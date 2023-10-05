SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — While nobody won the Powerball jackpot from Wednesday’s drawing, one big winning ticket was sold in Acadiana.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, a ticket worth $100,000 was bought from NuNu’s Market at 1410 St. Mary St. in Scott. The winner purchased one ticket matching 4 of the 5 numbers plus the Powerball number, with the Power Play option.

The windfall is the third straight in Acadiana, as $100,000 winners were sold locally for the two previous drawings, one in Lafayette for the drawing Sept. 30 and the other in St. Martinville for the Oct. 2 drawing.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion after no players matched all six numbers and hit it rich Wednesday night. The drawing for that prize will take place on Saturday.

