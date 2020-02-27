Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North warns of shady bill pay site

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North is warning customers of a questionable website that accepts bill payment for the local utility service.

“It has come to our attention that some customers have paid their bill online to a webpage that is not associated with the Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North,” a public service announcement said Thursday.

The LPWDN said it is was not aware of this website.

The utility service said it “learned from its IT professionals that this practice of setting up these webpages is not illegal and the LPWDN should eventually get paid by these companies.”

Customers using this site may face higher transaction fees.

The payment company does not notify the LPWDN when payment is received, thus making customers subject to late fees, delinquent fees and disconnection for nonpayment.

Customers are urged to pay through the official site.