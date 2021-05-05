Lafayette Parish teachers, support staff to receive COVID-19 relief bonus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish School System approved a one-time stipend for all of its full and part time teachers and support staff “for the extra duties imposed upon them” this year.

Eligible employees will receive the stipend through direct deposit during June and July, LPSS stated, and payments will vary up to the amount of $2,000 depending upon their attendance at work.

According to LPSS, funding of the stipend was made possible through stimulus bills passed by Congress funding school districts through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.

Superintendent Irma Trosclair states, “No doubt this past year has been one filled with challenges for -not some – but all of our employees. Every one of our employees assumed new responsibilities due to COVID-19 in order to maintain a safe learning environment for our students. Our staff members did what was necessary whether that was changing instruction delivery to virtual platforms, taking temperatures, sanitizing desks & facilities, providing drive through meals, running additional bus routes, or developing new processes.

This work will not end when schools close in May, but will continue as LPSS employees

work to prepare for safe learning in the upcoming school year. I am grateful that our board members recognize these efforts and supported our proposal to allocate funding for this allowable expense.”