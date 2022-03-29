LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office would like the public’s assistance locating Angie Lizbeth Aguilera-Mejia, 10. She is 5’2″ tall, weighs 150 lbs. and has black hair with brown eyes.



Angie was last seen on March 28, 2022 near the 1300 block of Roper Drive in Lafayette Parish. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, carrying a black Reebok backpack. Detectives believe Angie may still be in the area.



If you see Angie, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.



