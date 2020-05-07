Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office now offering accident reports online

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — COVID-19 has shuttered the offices of almost all law enforcement agencies in the region, making it tough to get documents like accident reports during the closure. Now, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is helping citizens get over that hurdle online.

The LPSO announced Thursday (May 7) that they are now offering online access to accident reports via LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

“This service provides a fast and efficient way for community members to search and purchase accident reports online, rather than visiting the Sheriff’s Office in person,” said LPSO Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti.

Users will need to provide information, such as the location, date and/or report number assigned to the accident report. Copies can be purchased for $14 per report.