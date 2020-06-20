Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office mourning ‘unexpected’ loss of Deputy Sheriff who served for 13 years

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office say they’re “deeply saddened” to announce the loss of a deputy who served for almost 13 years.

On Facebook, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Corporal Jacinda Chevis passed away Saturday.

Chevis was serving as a LPCC Special Operations Deputy at the time of her death.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Captain John Mowell said Chevis was a humble person and easy to work around.

“She will be dearly missed.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends as they grieve for the loss of their loved one.”

Deputy Corporal Chavis was 43-year-old.