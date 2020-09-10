Lafayette Parish Schools to remain in phase two, as state moves into phase three

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Despite Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to move the state into phase three of reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, the Lafayette Parish School System has announced that all schools will remain in phase two as classrooms across the parish continue to reopen.

In a press release Thursday, Superintendent Irma Trosclair announced that the decision was made in collaboration with board members and district staff.

“Schools made great strides this week in establishing safety protocols and adhering to recommended guidelines. As we work to transition to Phase 3, our next objective is to take a measured approach in our mission to provide healthy learning environments to our students and staff ,” Superintendent Trosclair stated.

She said that LPSS will reassess over the course of the next three weeks and will provide an update on October 2.

“As we receive updates from state leaders, we want to carefully and mindfully review all new information before we adjust any aspects of our plan. To better prepare our students and staff, it’s important that transitions to Phase 3 are strategic and mindful.”