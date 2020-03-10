Lafayette Parish schools superintendent job attracts 2 applicants

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Two people have applied to become the next Lafayette Parish Schools Superintendent, one of which is the current interim superintendent.

LPSS Schools Spokesperson Allison Dickinson said Dr. Curt R. Green of Atlanta, Ga. and interim Superintendent Irma D. Trosclair of Eunice, La. submitted their applications by the February 28 deadline.

The board is expected to discuss a timeline for interviews and voting at its next scheduled meeting.

Both candidates are vying to replace former superintendent Don Aguillard who retired in May, 2019.