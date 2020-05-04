Lafayette Parish School System seeking bus drivers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) is now hiring bud drivers for the 2020-21 school year, according to a press release.

LPSS said they will provide an informational class and provide training. The position is a flexible employment opportunity that allows drivers to have additional employment during their non-working hours.

“We hope to receive many applications to provide this necessary service to our students,” said LPSS Supervisor of Transportation Jonathon Watson. “Even if someone is curious abou the duties or requirement, I encourage them to reach out to us in order to learn more.”

Anyone interested should contact Shannon Richard at sgrichard@lpssonline.com or call (337) 521-7496 and leave a voice message.