Lafayette Parish School System reschedules graduation ceremonies

(Statement from the Lafayette Parish School System)

The Lafayette Parish School System is rescheduling all high school graduations for July 9, 2020 – July 11, 2020 at the Cajundome.

District leaders made this decision with the hope that it will be safe to gather for an in-person celebration by this date.

A detailed schedule will be made available in the next week, officials announced.

“Our seniors have worked hard to reach this milestone, and we want to celebrate this important accomplishment with a commencement ceremony,” stated Superintendent Irma Trosclair. “While still considering the health and safety of all, we are doing everything possible to host a traditional graduation. Ceremonies may look different than in years past as we continue to follow the guidelines set forth by health authorities, but we want the Class of 2020 to have their special moment and be recognized for their achievement.”

The district is announcing this change now to give families as much notice as possible.

In the event that it is not advisable to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in July, LPSS will hold virtual graduations.

Students needing diplomas for reasons such as military admissions will have the opportunity to receive diplomas prior to the July ceremonies and will be notified of a pick-up schedule by their individual school.

LPSS commencement ceremonies were scheduled to start May 16, 2020 and conclude May 23, 2020.

There are over 2,000 high school seniors in the Lafayette Parish School System.

Eight schools in the district have a 2020 graduating class: Acadiana High School, Carencro High School, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, Early College Academy, Lafayette High School, Northside High School, Ovey Comeaux High School, and Southside High School.