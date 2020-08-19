Lafayette Parish School System releases its updated reopening plan

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) New details have been released on the reopening plans for the Lafayette Parish School System.

The return dates are based on grade level and home address.

LPSS Chief Administrative Officer Jennifer Gardner says they’ve been working closely with local health officials to make the best determination possible.

Gardner says students enrolled online, decreases in-class student to pupil ration.

LPSS explains that on the first day of school students will go through an orientation, the process of verifying internet connectivity and access to devices.

“It helps when you have a smaller group of kids and to really get them to understand the flow and procedures on campus; and to get their devices and to learn how to work with them,” Gardner added.

According to the new updates:

September 8, grades 1 through 12 will attend school alternating days based on address

September 14, pre-K and kindergarten begins under the same alternating process but 1st through 5th grades will attend on a daily basis.

September 21, all students will attend on a daily basis including Pre-K and Kindergarten.

6-12th graders will continue to alternate days based on address

“We’re going to stay hybrid 6th thru 12th grades until further notice,” Gardner explained.

She says there’s an online learning option for parents who decide not to send their children to school.

Parents have until Tuesday, August 25th by 4:30 p.m. to register for the Lafayette Online Academy for complete online learning at home.

To read full plan, click here