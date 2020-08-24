Lafayette Parish School System offices closed to public through Wednesday due to storms

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) All locations of the Lafayette Parish School System offices including the Central Office, Vermilion Conference Center, and Nathaniel P. Moss Annex will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, August 25 and remain closed through Wednesday, August 26.

The closure is due to the anticipation of the severe weather that could impact Lafayette parish resulting from Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, the system office announced in a press release.

“Please note that this schedule is subject to change depending on the extent of the damage due to the

storms.”

Students who want to learn more about hurricanes and hurricane preparedness can visit the LPSS website here