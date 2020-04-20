Lafayette Parish School System issues clarifications on computation of final grades for seniors and graduating juniors

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Thousands of students and parents in the Lafayette Parish School System now have a better idea on how the end of their school year will be handled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor John Bel Edwards ordered all schools in Louisiana to remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 year in an effort to slow the spread of the virus with most districts, students and their families shifting to online courses and distance learning.

For the seniors and graduating juniors in the district, there are now specific guidelines to maintain to stay “on-track” for graduation:

2020 LPSS Senior Guidance to meet graduation requirements

2020 LPSS Senior Guidance

2020 Parent Presentation Transcript

Additional information on other grades can be located, here