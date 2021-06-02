Lafayette Parish School System drops mask mandate, effective immediately

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Students in the Lafayette Parish School System will no longer have to wear face coverings in schools.

The school board voted in a special meeting Wednesday to remove the mask mandate, according to Public Information Officer Allison Dickinson.

She said the mandate’s removal is effective immediately and that mask will now only be enforced on school buses.

Before Wednesday’s decision, students were required to wear face coverings on campus at all times.

