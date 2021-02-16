Lafayette Parish School System closes schools On Wednesday

(LPSS)- After assessing the impact of the extreme cold weather in our area, and in consultation with local officials, the Lafayette Parish School System will close all schools and facilities on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in the best interest of safety for students, faculty and staff.

School system administrators said they will continue to monitor weather and road conditions and ask that families refer to the LPSS website and Facebook page for updates regarding school status for Thursday, February 18, 2021.