Lafayette Parish School System: Classroom teachers can wear scrubs this fall

Classroom teachers and staff in Lafayette’s public schools can wear scrubs to class this year, as they’ll be disinfecting student desks and taking temperatures every day to meet COVID-19 restrictions for safely reopening schools.

A memo from the Lafayette Parish School System administration notified employees Monday of the addition to the dress code.

“Due to the extra duties and as an extra measure of safety, school-based teachers and staff will be allowed the option of wearing scrubs through phase 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the memo.

Extra duties to ensure “a safe start to school” include taking student temperatures in the morning and after lunch; disinfecting student desks each day and between changes in classes; and monitoring students eating breakfast/lunch in their classrooms.

“Scrubs are sanitary and designed to be simple with minimal places for contaminants to hide, sturdy to launder under high-pressure an high temperatures, and inexpensive to replace,” reads the memo from LPSS Chief Administrative Officer Jennifer Gardner.

Wearing scrubs will be optional, and they must be school-appropriate, look professional and be well-kept, according to the memo.

Each school’s administration will determine the dress code for their campus, such as color and/or print of the scrubs and the type of shoes allowed to be worn. Employees will receive a memo from their school administrator defining such guidelines.

Lafayette Parish public schools welcome students to campus Aug. 17 under a hybrid model blending in-person instruction and remote learning from home on alternate days.

Students will follow an A/B schedule, with groups determined by student address. Group A will attend school on campus on Mondays and Wednesdays. Group B will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Groups would alternate Fridays weekly.