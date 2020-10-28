Lafayette Parish School System announces in-person transition

(Lafayette Parish School System Press Release)

After careful consideration and deliberation, the Lafayette Parish School System has made the decision to begin the transition into Phase 3 as outlined in our Learn Lafayette Plan.

Students in grades 6-12 will be returning to full-time attendance on a staggered timeline over the next two months.

According to Superintendent Trosclair, “Although LPSS remains in Phase 2, we will begin a mindful and strategic approach to transition to Phase 3. This decision was not made lightly. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and, if needed, make changes when and where necessary to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff. Please be aware this transition timeline is subject to change.”

Students will return to campus in groupings rather than all at once to allow school staff to better

manage the influx of students and make necessary adjustments to protocols and procedures on campus to ensure a safe learning environment for all. Schools will continue to promote social distancing to the greatest extent possible and to maintain its ongoing health and safety protocols.

This includes all current mitigation efforts, including wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, heightened hand hygiene, increased cleaning and disinfection and keeping children home when they are sick.

LPSS will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 levels in the community, and if circumstances change and it is deemed necessary, the district may return to an earlier phase of blended learning.

As always, LPSS will make these decisions in the best interests of our school system and our families.

Middle and high school students will begin returning to campuses on a staggered schedule beginning November 9, the beginning of the second nine-week grading period.

Bell schedules and arrival/dismissal times will remain the same. PreK-5 will continue to attend in-person as before.

Students attending Lafayette Online Academy have been contacted regarding the option to return to

classroom instruction during this phase change.

View the transition timeline here.