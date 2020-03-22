Lafayette Parish school system announce time change for grab and go meals

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish School System announced Friday that it was pushing back, by an hour, pick-up time for the system’s grab and go meals.

Beginning Monday, March 23, parents can pick up the grab and go breakfast and lunch meals at select schools beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

During the first week of operation, parents were allowed to pick up the meals beginning at 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for children attending schools in the parish.

The new time will allow school system employees time for meal prep and packaging.

Renee Sherville, Director of Child Nutrition services released the following statement:

“After evaluating meal pick-ups this first week, it was recommended to LPSS Administration that meal service hours could be modified. In addition to staff needing additional me to prepare meals due to the increase in participation, most school sites have experienced very little traffic during the first hour of operation. The staff will be able to use this extra me to prepare and package the meals for pick-up. Parents are letting us know that it’s nice to receive today’s lunch and tomorrow’s breakfast in one trip!”

Meals are available at following schools