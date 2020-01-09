Live Now
Lafayette Parish School Board set to begin superintendent search

On Wednesday, Lafayette Parish School Board members were set to vote to begin the process of hiring a new superintendent.

School board member Dr. Tehmi Chassion is one of the longest-standing board members. Dr. Chassion, plain and simple, hopes the interim superintendent applies for the job.

“The current superintendent is who I want to be the new superintendent so we can keep it going. I’m not even going to say new superintendent. I want her, period,” Dr. Chassion said.

The agenda item calls for the discussion and/or action concerning the notice there’s a vacancy and for the solicitation of applications for the superintendent spot.

Mary Morrison was on the board when the previous superintendent Dr. Aguillard was hired.

Morris has been re-elected to serve on the board again. “Someone who works well with faculty and staff. Someone who listens and has the experience, Morris added.

“This is one of the two main jobs of the school board is to hire the superintendent to be in charge in the instruction of our children,” board member Centanni said.

Board member Justin Centanni is another board member who was on the board when the previous superintendent retired last year.

“It’s important that we find someone who’s an exceptional academic leader, an exceptional organizational leader and someone who is a real visionary for the school system,” Centanni added.

