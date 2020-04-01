Lafayette Parish School Board discusses proposed 2020-2021 budget, rebuilding schools

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) The Lafayette Parish School Board discussed a proposed $305.8 million budget Tuesday for the next year that includes limited pay increases, with some board members joining remotely through web conferencing software.

A few attended the meeting in the board room on Chaplin Drive, but most board members and district staff joined from afar to maintain social distancing and stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To allow for public comment, people could call in and interact on speakerphone. It wasn’t a flawless system, but technology allowed for communication between the public and the board.

The $305.8 million figure includes a $2 million “STEP” increase and “pay for performance” for full-time employees for the 2020-2021 school year.

Other increases would cover salaries for an additional six intensive algebra teachers, eight special education teachers and two para-educators, an assistant principal, about 22 more teachers, and more clerical assistants and custodians.

Superintendent Irma Trosclair and Finance Director Billy Guidry said adding these positions to the budget now would allow for smaller class sizes and prevent having to add positions after school already has started.

Another proposed increase in the budget is $2.8 million in recurring revenue to be transferred into a special reserve fund aimed at replacing Carencro Heights Elementary, Lafayette High and Prairie Elementary.

After a sales tax proposal failed on the ballot in 2017, the board began transferring surplus funds to a special reserve fund aimed at replacing the three schools. In November the board approved transferring $13 million into the fund, bringing its total to more than $28 million.