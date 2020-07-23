Lafayette Parish School Board approves $500 stipend for certain teachers

UPDATE: In a unanimous vote, the Lafayette Parish School Board approved a one-time $500 stipend for certain teachers at five area schools deemed as academically struggling.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There’s something to be said for a teacher who’s willing to stick it out at a school that’s struggling academically.

If approved, certain teachers at five Lafayette Parish School System Schools may qualify for a $500 one time ‘returning’ teacher stipend.

The select schools are: Northside High, Carencro High, Acadian Middle, Lafayette Middle and Lerosen Preparatory School (grades 6 through 12).

LPSS Board Member Dr. Themi Chassion says the returning teacher stipend encourages consistency in the classroom.

Lerosen and Northside are in Chassion’s school board district.

“We got a lot of teacher turnover. We have teachers who leave the district to go somewhere else or transfer. We noticed we were having a critical issue with teachers and face-to-face time consistent instruction,” added.

According to the agenda item, one requirement is that the teacher be assigned to a certain amount of instructional time in math, science, or english.

“We just found it to be a critical issue that these students weren’t seeing the same teacher; let alone year by year but semester by semester and/or week by week,” Chassion explained.

“Once the teachers get acclimated to the school and learn the process, of course it gets a little bit easier as you stay on one particular campus,” LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson said.

Dickerson agrees a stipend sends a message.

“It’s very important to have some consistency on campus and for the students to see those same teachers,” Dickerson noted.

The other requirements for the proposed stipend are on the school board agenda.