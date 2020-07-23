Lafayette Parish sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Depression 8

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With the possibility of heavy rains in Acadiana from Tropical Depression 8, Lafayette Parish will have a number of sandbag locations open.

LAFAYETTE PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Both sites are open during daylight hours, and residents must bring their own shovel and manpower.

North District site at 400 N Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

South District site at 1017 Fortune Road in Youngsville.

Bags Per Household

Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door.

Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

After initial use, store sandbags away from direct sunlight for use throughout the storm season.

MUNICIPALITY SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Broussard

Proof of residency is required, and residents must bring their own shovel and manpower.

City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

Carencro

Proof of residency is required, and residents must bring their own shovel and manpower.

Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue — sandbags are locatred behind the center

Duson

Call Duson Town Hall at (337) 873-6754.

Scott

Residents must bring their own shovel and manpower. Three sandbags per door only.

Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road — Available beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, July 24, throughout the weekend.

Youngsville

Residents must bring their own shovel and manpower.