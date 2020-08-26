Lafayette Parish residents should call 911 to report flooding

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette OHSEP and the Emergency Operations Center are asking those who wish to report flooding from Hurricane Laura to call 911. Do not call 311 to report flooding issues. That line has been updated accordingly.

