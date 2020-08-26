LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette OHSEP and the Emergency Operations Center are asking those who wish to report flooding from Hurricane Laura to call 911. Do not call 311 to report flooding issues. That line has been updated accordingly.
Lafayette Parish residents should call 911 to report flooding
Abbeville80°F Broken Clouds Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
78°F Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Showery rains containing strong gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. Low 78F. Winds SE at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.
- Wind
- 40 mph SE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Crowley78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
78°F Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Bands of heavy rain containing strong gusty winds at times. Low 78F. Winds ESE at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.
- Wind
- 41 mph ESE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Opelousas76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Showery rains containing strong gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
- Wind
- 36 mph ESE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Breaux Bridge77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
78°F Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Showery rains containing strong gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. Low 78F. Winds SE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
- Wind
- 35 mph SE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
New Iberia79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 17 mph E
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
78°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 78F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter