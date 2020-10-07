Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters estimates 4k have registered to vote in person

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) In-person voter registration in Lafayette parish has reached 159,452.

The registrar of voters Charlene Meaux-Menard says 9,960 absentee ballots have been mailed.

Lana Pierre of Lafayette Parish is a member of Women of Wisdom (WOW).

WOW is a non-profit organization that has conducted this year four voter registration drives.

Pierre says the drive went well but they were hoping for more people to register.

“We didn’t register as many as we wanted, but overall we registered about 20. So, that’s twenty more people who are going to get to vote this year. We’re hoping they will go out and tell others,” Pierre stated.

She believes the coronavirus pandemic played a factor in the in-person voter registration drive.

Pierre remembers a registration drive they held inside a local business.

She says people were reluctant to enter the building.

“A lot of people did not go in. They passed by and they waved good job but they did not come in. We had to move outside but there was less than a few to come-in,” Pierre explained.

Pierre also had a few people with records of incarceration register.

“Since they were out and not on parole and if their record had been cleared; they were able to register to vote. We had at least five of those guys that came out to register to vote.”

In-person voter registration ended Monday. On line registration is available until October 13.