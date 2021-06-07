Lafayette Parish push to vaccinate students before beginning of school year

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The push to vaccinate students has arrived on school campuses in Lafayette Parish.

A number of Lafayette Parish Schools with a summer lunch program more than likely will have a vaccination site outside for parents and students to access.

Dr. Karen Wyble is Oschner Lafayette’s clinical lead for the COVID vaccine and Vice President of Rural Health and Workforce Development .

Oschner’s Strike Team has partnered with Family Tree counseling and LPSS to administer the vaccines to children who want to be vaccinated and have registered parental consent.

“We also have partnered with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department. They’re letting us utilize their command center,” Dr. Wyble stated.

Wyble says the goal of the vaccination effort is to break down barriers that can deter a person from getting vaccinated.

Also, the online option for parents or a legal guardian to register a child is available.

“There are working parents who can’t get out of work to bring them. They can go online, register them and sign all the necessary paperwork,” Wyble added.

Many parents have already taken advantage of Oschner’s stationary COVID vaccination sites such as the MLK Recreation Center.

“It’s so important that parents get their children vaccinate; if for no other reason than there’s an original COVID-19 out there, there’s a UK variant and there’s another variant called the Indian variant. Pfizer does protect you from these variants,” Wyble added.

According to the CDC, adolescents not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a face mask and take precautions when around others who are not vaccinated.

‘We want to ensure they understand that a child can also give the virus to an elderly parent, grandparent or someone else in the family. When you get a vaccine you’re actually saving lives within your family,” Dr. Wable explained.

The vaccination locations will vary.

Operation hours 7am – 1pm.

June 8 – David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

June 9 – J.W. Faulk

June 10 – Northside High

June 11 – Evangeline Elementary

The school vaccination program continues through the month of June.