Lafayette Parish NAACP calls for LCG to make substantive reforms, establish citizen committee and task force

Marja Broussard, center, president of the Lafayette chapter of the NAACP, walks down Evangline Thruway with others demanding justice for Trayford Pellerin, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lafayette, La. Pellerin was shot and killed by Lafayette police officers while armed with a knife the night before. (Brad Kemp/The Advocate via AP)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish NAACP Unit # 6060 is calling for a number of reforms to the Lafayette Police Department, including a citizen law enforcement oversight committee and a minority affairs task force.

Lafayette NAACP President Marja Broussard is calling on city-parish government to work with the NAACP, the Department of Justice and the ACLU to:

End Qualified Immunity for police officers;

Create a citizen law enforcement oversight committee;

Establish substantive and meaningful police reform consisting of the 21st Century

Policing Blueprint and the 8 Can’t Wait initiatives;

Host weekly Lafayette Police Community Relations Committee meetings until a solid, strategic plan is developed

Create a minority affairs task force.

“There really is a sense of urgency for a complete overhaul of Louisiana laws and Lafayette Parish guidelines, ordinances, and procedures that govern law enforcement engagement with civilians, particularly those who are African-Americans, and I’m encouraged to see that Louisiana Legislature finally feels the same way,” said Broussard. “We need to do this locally too.”

Broussard said a state task force, which includes state lawmakers, was launched this year. That task force presented at its first committee hearing on Tuesday.

“It’s a little late, but hopefully not too late,” said Broussard. “It’s unfortunate that our Black citizens make up over 50% of citizens killed by the hands of police, even though we only make up about 30% of the state population.”

Broussard said the NAACP will continue to advocate and demand for accountability and transparency through peaceful protests and marches. Details will soon be released on a planned Sept. 11 march, according to the press release.

Download and read the full press release below: