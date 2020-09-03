Lafayette Parish NAACP calls for LCG to make substantive reforms, establish citizen committee and task force

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish NAACP Unit # 6060 is calling for a number of reforms to the Lafayette Police Department, including a citizen law enforcement oversight committee and a minority affairs task force.
Lafayette NAACP President Marja Broussard is calling on city-parish government to work with the NAACP, the Department of Justice and the ACLU to:
- End Qualified Immunity for police officers;
- Create a citizen law enforcement oversight committee;
- Establish substantive and meaningful police reform consisting of the 21st Century
- Policing Blueprint and the 8 Can’t Wait initiatives;
- Host weekly Lafayette Police Community Relations Committee meetings until a solid, strategic plan is developed
- Create a minority affairs task force.
“There really is a sense of urgency for a complete overhaul of Louisiana laws and Lafayette Parish guidelines, ordinances, and procedures that govern law enforcement engagement with civilians, particularly those who are African-Americans, and I’m encouraged to see that Louisiana Legislature finally feels the same way,” said Broussard. “We need to do this locally too.”
Broussard said a state task force, which includes state lawmakers, was launched this year. That task force presented at its first committee hearing on Tuesday.
“It’s a little late, but hopefully not too late,” said Broussard. “It’s unfortunate that our Black citizens make up over 50% of citizens killed by the hands of police, even though we only make up about 30% of the state population.”
Broussard said the NAACP will continue to advocate and demand for accountability and transparency through peaceful protests and marches. Details will soon be released on a planned Sept. 11 march, according to the press release.
Download and read the full press release below: