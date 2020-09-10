Lafayette Parish Health Unit offering vaccinations and testing to evacuees and public

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Health Unit is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing, as well as tetanus, hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccines to Hurricane Laura evacuees Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is also open to the public.

COVID-19 tests will be self-administered, while nurses will administer vaccines. For testing, pre-registration is urged at www.DoINeedACOVID19Test.com. You must provide an email address and an phone number to be tested. An ID is not required.

Vaccines are available to individuals ages 16 and older.

On-site primary care services will also be available through Southwest Louisiana Primary Healthcare Center from 9 a.m. to noon.

Additional resources available inside the health unit include other childhood immunizations and copies of immunization records.

The Lafayette Parish Health Unit is located at 220 W. Willow St. in Lafayette.