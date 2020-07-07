Lafayette Parish graduation ceremonies at Cajundome canceled

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Parish graduates and families got some heartbreaking news Monday.

The school district was planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies at the Cajundome over a three-day period starting Thursday, but now the Cajundome will not host the function.

“The Lafayette Parish School System was informed this afternoon that graduation ceremonies planned for this week can no longer be held at the Cajundome.” Allison Dickerson, LPSS Public Information Officer said.

“While this news is disappointing, district staff is working on an alternative plan to celebrate our graduating seniors.”

Commencement ceremonies will still take place this week, Dickerson said.

“An updated plan will be released as soon as the details are finalized.”