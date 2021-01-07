The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – FEMA and the State of Louisiana have agreed to cease operation for the Drive-Thru Disaster Recovery Center in Lafayette Parish close of business today, Jan. 7, 2021.

The center was first opened to assist with recovery efforts from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for federal assistance or update applications.

To apply, ask questions or submit information, you can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA Mobile App.